CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $267,218.50.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $160.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.12. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

