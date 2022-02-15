CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSGP stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoStar Group stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

