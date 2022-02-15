Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.12.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $20.49 on Friday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,446 shares of company stock worth $3,098,357.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Coursera by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

