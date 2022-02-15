Cowen Trims Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Target Price to $16.00

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASYS traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

