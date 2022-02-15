Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,175 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 138,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AHH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

