Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $841.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.42 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

