Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

WWD opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.