Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.
In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
