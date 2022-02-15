Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $71.94.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

