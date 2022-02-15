Credit Suisse AG Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of AZEK worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares valued at $3,686,930. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

