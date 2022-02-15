Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Oasis Petroleum worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 879.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 80,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

OAS stock opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

