Credit Suisse AG Purchases 15,550 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Marathon Digital worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 4.63.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

