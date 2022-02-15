Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €90.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.44 ($163.00).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €2.27 ($2.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.27 ($49.17). 4,295,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.29.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.