Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 1,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.60.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

