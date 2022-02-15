CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.
Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.92.
CRSP opened at $58.61 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.10.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
