CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.92.

CRSP opened at $58.61 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

