Critical Review: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) vs. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 3.11 $98.68 million $3.22 8.17 Webster Financial $1.27 billion 4.38 $408.86 million $4.41 13.87

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hanmi Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 38.37% 16.13% 1.48% Webster Financial 32.29% 13.94% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hanmi Financial and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Webster Financial 0 2 4 1 2.86

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $64.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Hanmi Financial on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

