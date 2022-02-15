Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Trading Down 1.3%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
CROMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.