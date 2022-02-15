Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.030-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.420 EPS.
Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $825.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.