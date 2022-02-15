CryptEx (CRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $805.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $515,874.01 and $805.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $6.07 or 0.00013776 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,141.66 or 1.00191825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00065178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00021207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.00399053 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

