Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $105,879.83 and $632.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

