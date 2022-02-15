Crypto Sports Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $105,879.83 and $632.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

