CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 1st

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CURO Group to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
Shares of CURO stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.10.
In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CURO Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CURO Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CURO Group by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth about $180,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
