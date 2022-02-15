CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 1st

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CURO Group to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CURO Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CURO Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CURO Group by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth about $180,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

