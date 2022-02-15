Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. 9,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $2,367,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,557,424. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

