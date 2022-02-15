CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at $146,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JRSH shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

JRSH opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

