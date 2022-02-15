CVI Holdings LLC Purchases 25,763 Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

CVI Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.75% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of PFDR opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

