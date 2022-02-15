CVI Holdings LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

