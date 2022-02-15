Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

