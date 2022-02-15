Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.66. 24,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

