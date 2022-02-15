Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. Datto has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $45,653,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Datto by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 395,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Datto by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth $2,251,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

