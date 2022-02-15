Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $93.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after buying an additional 304,665 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. 3,401,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,499. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

