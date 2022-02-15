Deri Protocol Market Cap Reaches $16.63 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $16.63 million and $439,461.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.07042857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.22 or 1.00092313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 461,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 141,336,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

