DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 5% This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 5% lower against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $66.83 million and $252,767.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00005780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.07089584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.36 or 0.99741981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

