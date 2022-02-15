Dero Market Capitalization Hits $146.29 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $146.29 million and approximately $576,482.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.07 or 0.00029722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.36 or 0.07140258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00294672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.31 or 0.00766945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013315 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00074484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00412063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00219197 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,190,949 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.