Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $73,097.77 and $6,787.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

