DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.89% of DHI Group worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

