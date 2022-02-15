DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 103,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

