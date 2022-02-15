Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Digerati Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 1,546,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digerati Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.15 price objective on shares of Digerati Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

