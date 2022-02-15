Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 546.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.46.

Shares of DLR opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

