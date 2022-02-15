Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.58% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,058,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $157.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

