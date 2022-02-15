Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,689. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.71.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.