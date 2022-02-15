DOGGY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,994.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $498,994.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.21 or 1.00017897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,043,546,646 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

