Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of Douglas Emmett worth $101,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,919,000 after acquiring an additional 596,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

