Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.