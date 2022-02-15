Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.12. 50,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,359,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
