DubaiCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004178 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001437 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

