Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.75, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after buying an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after buying an additional 426,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

