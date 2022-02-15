Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

