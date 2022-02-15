Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $29,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,134 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,172,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,465 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 173.1% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,243.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,447,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -159.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

