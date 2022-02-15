Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.33) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DNLM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.92) to GBX 1,710 ($23.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.98).
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,310.60 ($17.73) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.64). The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
