Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.33) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DNLM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.92) to GBX 1,710 ($23.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.98).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,310.60 ($17.73) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.64). The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.09), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($987,516.52).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

