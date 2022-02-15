Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.