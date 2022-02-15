Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $352,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 619,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 57.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

